Amber Coffman is Lana Del Ray in Ivanka Trump parody: Watch

Ivanka Trump might be everyone's favorite Trump (besides Tiffany, of course), but that's not really saying much. She's not only downplayed her father's abhorrent behavior, but also undermined women's rights by spouting empty feminist rhetoric while still supporting the president's misogynistic policies. But those are just a few of the reasons why the below video is so satisfying.

Parody musician Nick Lutsko pieced together lyrics from a variety of Ivanka's speeches, then tapped former Dirty Projector Amber Coffman to sing them in her best Lana Del Ray impression. Coffman's performance is perfect, and the lyrics are consistently hilarious, with lines such as, My father is the opposite of a man / it's almost impossible to love him and My entire life has almost always been a major production.

Listen to the whole thing below via Super Deluxe.