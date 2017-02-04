City Slickers co-stars Billy Crystal and Daniel Stern reunite for Westworld parody – watch

It's been over 25 years since Billy Crystal chased that "one thing" alongside Daniel Stern and the late Bruno Kirby in City Slickers. Save for an unnecessary sequel involving The Legend of Curly's Gold, the world has been bereft of everyone's favorite New York City cowboys – that is until now.

With HBO's Westworld all the rage these days (depending on who you ask), those jokesters over at Funny or Die came up with the perfect crossover. Yes, they tossed in Crystal and Stern's characters – ahem, Mitch Robbins and Phil Berquist, respectively – into the nightmarish Western theme park.

In the five-minute clip, Mitch and Phil are causing all hell for the Westworld park staff as they malfunction and are then forced to be reset. For added effect, they even grabbed a few Westworld cast members in Luke Hemsworth and Ptolemy Slocum, who were probably starving for some levity after last season.

Watch below.