Incubus announce North American tour dates with Jimmy Eat World

Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 4:11 PM
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 4:11 PM
    Photo by Philip Cosores

    It's all systems go for Incubus, as the veteran alt-rockers will return later this year with their first album in six years. In anticipation, they've announced a handful of North American shows set to take place this summer. For the nine-date outing, Incubus will share the stage with Jimmy Eat World. Check out the itinerary below.

    (Read: Ranking Every Alternative Rock Hit From Worst to Best)

    Our first taste of Incubus' new album - their first since 2011's If Not Now, When? –is due to arrive next week (February 16th. Entitled "Nimble Bastard", the single is said to be a return to the Cali outfit's roots.

    Incubus 2017 Tour Dates:

    04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

    07/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Pavilion ^

    07/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ^

    07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre ^

    07/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion & Festival Pier ^

    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

    07/23 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

    07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Theatre ^

    08/04 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

    08/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

    * = ACLU benefit concert with Zedd, Macklemore, Imagine Dragons, and more

    ^ = w/ Jimmy Eat World

    Revisit When? single "Promises, Promises":

