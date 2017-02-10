Newsvine

Ty Segall, garage rock's superhero, performs "Break a Guitar" on Seth Meyers - watch

    Ty Segall served as a musical guest on Seth Meyers last night, and he came dressed for the occasion. During a performance of his "Break a Guitar", the California garage rocker shredded the stage while donning a badass cape and cowboy button down shirt. Is he the superhero to save rock? All we know is that his outfit sure as hell was better than that one devil baby costume he's sported on live TV in the past. Maybe next time he can show audiences how to demolish a toilet.

    Check out the rip-roaring replay down below. "Break a Guitar" is off Segall's recent self-titled LP, which he'll be touring for the next few months.

