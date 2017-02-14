Grammys 2017: Solange, Win Butler, Diplo, More Denounce Adele's Win Over BeyoncÃ©

Adele'sÂ 25Â win overÂ BeyoncÃ©'s LemonadeÂ for Album of the Year at last night's Grammy Awards sparkedÂ an outpouring of outrage from many corners of the music industry, including from Adele herself. (In her acceptance speech, Adele said the award should have gone to BeyoncÃ©, who she called "the artist of my life." Later, in the press room, Adele said,Â âWhat the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?â Adele also beat BeyoncÃ© for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.)Â Following the award's announcement, many artists took to social media to express themselves, including BeyoncÃ©'s sister Solange, Arcade Fire's Win Butler, and Diplo.Â

wuddup frankhttps://t.co/CVth1vwgNb

- solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 13, 2017

Thank you to tribe called quest. That really lifted my heart. If we have any respect for albums Lemonade is the album of the year. - win butler (@DJWindows98) February 13, 2017

fuckery - MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) February 13, 2017

I love @beyonce I wish that the Grammy voters took a chance on such a personal statement as Lemonade .. but much love to @Adele as always - Dip (@diplo) February 13, 2017

I just spoke to kdot. He's really up set about the Queen B not getting her album of the year trophy. - Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) February 13, 2017

Maybe Frank had a point. - Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) February 13, 2017

Dear @Beyonce always my queen - sia (@Sia) February 13, 2017