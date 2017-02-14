Newsvine

Grammys 2017: Solange, Win Butler, Diplo, More Denounce Adele's Win Over BeyoncÃ©

    Adele'sÂ 25Â win overÂ BeyoncÃ©'s LemonadeÂ for Album of the Year at last night's Grammy Awards sparkedÂ an outpouring of outrage from many corners of the music industry, including from Adele herself. (In her acceptance speech, Adele said the award should have gone to BeyoncÃ©, who she called "the artist of my life." Later, in the press room, Adele said,Â âWhat the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?â Adele also beat BeyoncÃ© for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.)Â Following the award's announcement, many artists took to social media to express themselves, including BeyoncÃ©'s sister Solange, Arcade Fire's Win Butler, and Diplo.Â 

    For more of Pitchfork's coverage of this year's Grammy Awards, clickÂ here. And read "Adele Macklemored BeyoncÃ© and 7 Other Grammy Takeaways" on the Pitch.

