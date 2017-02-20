Tegan and Sara review – indie infiltrators must pop harder

Roundhouse, London

The Quin sisters undoubtedly deserve their mainstream success. Now they just need to get creative

Pop is rife with injustice. Adele scoops up an armload of Grammys, then apologises to Beyoncé, whose Lemonade album unforgivably lost out to 25. If you were to use ground-penetrating radar, you would find the citadel of success is built on the bones of countless adored cult acts who unfairly failed to make a living from their art. That manmade hill sits on the remains of all the embryonic greats who were too niche to get their break, and so on, down the strata – a catacomb-like inverse of Leonard Cohen's famous Tower of Song.

The success of Tegan and Sara shines out like a neon beacon, just a few hours' climb from the summit. A rare slab of justice is being served tonight, because this pair of indefatigable Canadian twins (expanded by live drums, keys and bass) are playing their emotionally literate pop to a packed house. This is their biggest UK headline tour to date.

Continue reading…