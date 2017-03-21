Puff Daddy, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, Common Set For Tribeca Film Festival

Puff Daddy, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, and Common have all been announced to make appearances during this year's Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Puff is set to perform following the premiere of the Bad Boy Entertainment documentary Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story at the Beacon Theatre on April 27. He'll be joined by original Bad Boy roster members Faith Evans, Lil Kim, and Mase. Springsteen and Common will both participate in the Tribeca Talks series, with Springsteen engaging in conversation with Tom Hanks while Common will be speaking with writer Nelson George. Common is set to deliver a performance following his talk as well. Common's talk is set for April 23; Tribeca Film Festival will run from April 19-30.