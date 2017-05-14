Wavves' Nathan Williams Flips Into Crowd From Balcony at NYC Show: Video

Wavveshas been on tour behind his upcoming albumYou're Welcome, whichcomes out May 19 via Nathan Williams'Ghost Ramplabel. During his show last night at New York'sBowery Ballroom, Williams went up to the balcony, stepped out onto the ledge, and then did a front flip into the crowd. (A noted wrestling fan, Williams later explainedthat he was doing Jeff Hardy's finishing move, the Swanton Bomb.) According to the band's representative, no injuries have been reported. Find footage below. Following the events of arecent Travis Scott concert, this is the latest incident of someone jumping from the balcony ata New York concert.