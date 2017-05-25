Caribou Announces New Daphni Album of Unreleased Tracks, Shares Face to Face: Listen

Daphni (aka Dan Snaith of Caribou) has announced a new album of 23 unreleased tracks and four edits for the fabriclive series. His first full-length since2012'sJiaolongis out July 21. Listen to Face to Face from the record below, and find the full tracklist below. Snaith said in a press release that the collaboration with Fabric was inspired by ten or fifteen visits to the club, mostly to see Ricardo Villalobos play. He added, I'm always drawn to the eccentrics in each field of music and I love that a club like fabric, that is such a mainstay of London's clubbing landscape, is also the de facto London home of dance music's foremost eccentric.

Face to Face by Daphni

In a press release, Snaith described the process of making the record:

A lot of these tracks were recorded in situ in the mix itself - I'd put one track in place and instead of searching through existing music to find the track to follow it I'd just make an entirely new one. You'd expect a DJ mix where someone made each track to follow the previous one to be very homogenous. To seem like it was planned out and build in a controlled way. I think the result is almost exactly the opposite! The tracks on here pull from very diverse ends of the spectrum of music that I like/make.

Snaithrecently contributed a Daphni/Owen Pallett track to a benefit album for victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship tragedy. His most recent Caribou album, the excellent Our Love, was released in 2014.

Daphni- fabriclive 93:

01 Daphni - Face to Face

02 Daphni - Xing Tian

03 Daphni - Carry On

04 Jamire Williams - FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)

05 Daphni - Poly

06 Daphni - Ten Thousand

07 Daphni - Medellin

08 Daphni - Hey Drum

09 Luther Davis Group - You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)

10 Daphni - Try

11 Daphni - Vikram

12 Pheeroan Ak Laff - 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)

13 Daphni - Listen Up

14 Daphni - Tin

15 Daphni - Moshi

16 Daphni - Strange Bird

17 Container - Dissolve (Daphni Edit)

18 Daphni - Joli Mai

19 Daphni - Nocturne

20 Daphni - So It Seems

21 Daphni - Screaming Man Baby

22 Daphni - vs

23 Daphni - The Truth

24 Daphni - 406.42 ppm

25 Daphni - Always There

26 Daphni - Fly Away

27 Daphni - Life's What You Make It