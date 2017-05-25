Newsvine

Caribou Announces New Daphni Album of Unreleased Tracks, Shares Face to Face: Listen

    Daphni (aka Dan Snaith of Caribou) has announced a new album of 23 unreleased tracks and four edits for the fabriclive series. His first full-length since2012'sJiaolongis out July 21. Listen to Face to Face from the record below, and find the full tracklist below. Snaith said in a press release that the collaboration with Fabric was inspired by ten or fifteen visits to the club, mostly to see Ricardo Villalobos play. He added, I'm always drawn to the eccentrics in each field of music and I love that a club like fabric, that is such a mainstay of London's clubbing landscape, is also the de facto London home of dance music's foremost eccentric.

    In a press release, Snaith described the process of making the record:

    A lot of these tracks were recorded in situ in the mix itself - I'd put one track in place and instead of searching through existing music to find the track to follow it I'd just make an entirely new one. You'd expect a DJ mix where someone made each track to follow the previous one to be very homogenous. To seem like it was planned out and build in a controlled way. I think the result is almost exactly the opposite! The tracks on here pull from very diverse ends of the spectrum of music that I like/make.

    Snaithrecently contributed a Daphni/Owen Pallett track to a benefit album for victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship tragedy. His most recent Caribou album, the excellent Our Love, was released in 2014.

    Daphni- fabriclive 93:

    01 Daphni - Face to Face
    02 Daphni - Xing Tian
    03 Daphni - Carry On
    04 Jamire Williams - FUTURISM (Daphni Edit)
    05 Daphni - Poly
    06 Daphni - Ten Thousand
    07 Daphni - Medellin
    08 Daphni - Hey Drum
    09 Luther Davis Group - You Can Be A Star (Daphni Edit)
    10 Daphni - Try
    11 Daphni - Vikram
    12 Pheeroan Ak Laff - 3 In 1 (Daphni Edit)
    13 Daphni - Listen Up
    14 Daphni - Tin
    15 Daphni - Moshi
    16 Daphni - Strange Bird
    17 Container - Dissolve (Daphni Edit)
    18 Daphni - Joli Mai
    19 Daphni - Nocturne
    20 Daphni - So It Seems
    21 Daphni - Screaming Man Baby
    22 Daphni - vs
    23 Daphni - The Truth
    24 Daphni - 406.42 ppm
    25 Daphni - Always There
    26 Daphni - Fly Away
    27 Daphni - Life's What You Make It

