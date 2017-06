The singles chart revamp includes limiting the number of tracks per artist, aiming to adapt to the rise in streaming and showcase new music

The Official Singles Chart is getting a structural shake up. Starting from July, artists will be allowed only three of their most popular tracks in the top 100, to prevent music's heavyweight acts dominating the majority of the charts.

Related: Ed Sheeran's dominance of the Top 20 is a only a symptom of how sick the charts are

Continue reading