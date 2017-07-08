Newsvine

Marion Polton

Marion Polton does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About There are no mistakes when drumming, only modifications. Articles: 0 Seeds: 172 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Music festival horror as acrobat dies and Green Day concert goes ahead moments later

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marion Polton View Original Article: poltondrum90.wordpress.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 3:30 PM
    Discuss:

    GREEN DAY have paid tribute to an acrobat who died shortly before they went on-stage at the Mad Cool festival in Spain.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor