Downtown Boys wield Lips That Bite on thrashing new song: Stream

Photo byMiguel Rosario

Rhode Island'sDowntown Boys are using their punk rock protest music to repudiate oppressors worldwide while simultaneously give a voice to the marginalized. We heard that on the white supremacy takedown piece Somos Chulas (No Somo Pendejas) earlier this year, as well as on May's politically The Wall. Now, the band has returned with a third and similarly pointed, rallying track called Lips That Bite.

I won't stay down! Downtown Boys declare, their voices heated and determined, accompanied by guitars that seem to cut through the noise like blades. The song also features a gnarly saxophone part in its last minute, wild like Downtown Boys' unbridled energy and commitment to their cause. In a statement to Stereogum, the Providence-based outfit discussed the importance of fighting back no matter the struggle or pushback.

This one is all about understanding the systemic and collective origins of all the anxieties and struggles we too often see as isolated and personal, and then using all we've got to fight back. That can be with our lips, our teeth, our words, our bodies at this point we have no choice but to use whatever we each have. It's fitting that the song is coming out today, July 12, since it's the internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality. Big companies and the FCC are trying to throttle the internet and silence online voices with less power. Check out BattleForTheNet.com to help stop them. Keep it up wherever you are with whatever you've got!

Hear it below.

https://as-embed-player.adultswim.com/singles/2017/promo/?track=4184cc1b-3bbf-48c0-a884-dee1ecec3618

Lips That Bite is taken from Downtown Boys' upcoming album, Cost of Living (August 11th), as well as appears on Adult Swim's 2017 year-long Singles Program. The band will be on tour for the next couple of months, including a late summer stint across the US.

Downtown Boys 2017 Tour Dates:

08/11 Providence, RI @ Aurora

08/12 Boston, MA @ ONCE

08/13 Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

08/14 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

08/15 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

08/16 Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City

08/17 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

08/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

08/19 Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

08/21 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

08/22 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

08/23 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

08/24 Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge

08/25 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

08/26 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

08/27 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

08/28 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

08/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

09/02-03 Philadelphia, PA @Made In America Festival

09/04 Washington, DC @ DC9

09/05 Durham, NC @ Pinhook

09/06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

09/07 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/08 Houston, TX @ Walters

09/09 McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura

09/10 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

09/11 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/12 Dallas, TX @ Dirty 30

09/14 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

09/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

09/15-17 Chicago, IL @Riot Fest

09/19 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

09/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Summer Happenings at The Broad

09/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/09 Leffinge, Belgium @ Cafe De Zwerver

10/10 Paris, France @ Le Point Ephemere

10/11 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

10/12 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/13 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

10/14 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

10/16 Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman's Club

10/17 Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

10/18 London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park

10/19 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social Club

10/20 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

10/21 Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/22 Birmingham, UK @ All Years Leaving Festival

10/24 Munster, Germany @ Gleis 22

10/25 Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

10/26 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

10/27 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival