Newsvine

Marion Polton

Marion Polton does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About There are no mistakes when drumming, only modifications. Articles: 0 Seeds: 173 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Downtown Boys wield Lips That Bite on thrashing new song: Stream

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Marion Polton View Original Article: poltondrum90.wordpress.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 9:44 PM
    Discuss:

    Photo byMiguel Rosario

    Rhode Island'sDowntown Boys are using their punk rock protest music to repudiate oppressors worldwide while simultaneously give a voice to the marginalized. We heard that on the white supremacy takedown piece Somos Chulas (No Somo Pendejas) earlier this year, as well as on May's politically The Wall. Now, the band has returned with a third and similarly pointed, rallying track called Lips That Bite.

    I won't stay down! Downtown Boys declare, their voices heated and determined, accompanied by guitars that seem to cut through the noise like blades. The song also features a gnarly saxophone part in its last minute, wild like Downtown Boys' unbridled energy and commitment to their cause. In a statement to Stereogum, the Providence-based outfit discussed the importance of fighting back no matter the struggle or pushback.

    This one is all about understanding the systemic and collective origins of all the anxieties and struggles we too often see as isolated and personal, and then using all we've got to fight back. That can be with our lips, our teeth, our words, our bodies at this point we have no choice but to use whatever we each have. It's fitting that the song is coming out today, July 12, since it's the internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality. Big companies and the FCC are trying to throttle the internet and silence online voices with less power. Check out BattleForTheNet.com to help stop them. Keep it up wherever you are with whatever you've got!

    Hear it below.

    https://as-embed-player.adultswim.com/singles/2017/promo/?track=4184cc1b-3bbf-48c0-a884-dee1ecec3618

    Lips That Bite is taken from Downtown Boys' upcoming album, Cost of Living (August 11th), as well as appears on Adult Swim's 2017 year-long Singles Program. The band will be on tour for the next couple of months, including a late summer stint across the US.

    Downtown Boys 2017 Tour Dates:

    08/11 Providence, RI @ Aurora

    08/12 Boston, MA @ ONCE

    08/13 Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

    08/14 Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

    08/15 Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

    08/16 Buffalo, NY @ Sugar City

    08/17 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

    08/18 Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

    08/19 Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

    08/20 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

    08/21 Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

    08/22 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

    08/23 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

    08/24 Birmingham, AL @ Syndicate Lounge

    08/25 Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

    08/26 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

    08/27 Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

    08/28 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

    08/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto

    09/02-03 Philadelphia, PA @Made In America Festival

    09/04 Washington, DC @ DC9

    09/05 Durham, NC @ Pinhook

    09/06 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

    09/07 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

    09/08 Houston, TX @ Walters

    09/09 McAllen, TX @ Yerberia Cultura

    09/10 Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

    09/11 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

    09/12 Dallas, TX @ Dirty 30

    09/14 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

    09/15 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

    09/15-17 Chicago, IL @Riot Fest

    09/19 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

    09/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

    09/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Summer Happenings at The Broad

    09/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

    10/09 Leffinge, Belgium @ Cafe De Zwerver

    10/10 Paris, France @ Le Point Ephemere

    10/11 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

    10/12 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

    10/13 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete's

    10/14 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

    10/16 Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman's Club

    10/17 Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

    10/18 London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park

    10/19 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social Club

    10/20 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

    10/21 Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

    10/22 Birmingham, UK @ All Years Leaving Festival

    10/24 Munster, Germany @ Gleis 22

    10/25 Berlin, Germany @ Urban Spree

    10/26 Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

    10/27 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor