Woman at Point Zero review compelling music from unfamiliar sources as Arab voices thrill

LSO St Lukes, London

Scenes from a new operatic adaptation of Nawal El Saadawi's novel about an Egyptian prostitute were the centrepiece of this Shubbak festival concert

It took just three jangly notes from the santour, tuned in an Arabic maqam, to signal that you were in for a very different kind of evening. A santour is an Iranian dulcimer, and a maqam is a Middle Eastern scale you can't play on a piano, but one didn't need to know either of those things to enjoy the subtle network of deep emotional impressions in this overfull evening of UK premieres.

Four male composers of Arabic origin filled out the concert's first half loosely exploring the theme of the human voice in a broad Middle East-meets-west conversation of chamber music. The main event, however, was the first public sharing of selections from a promising new opera by the British-Lebanese composer Bushra El-Turk. Adapting the landmark 1975 novel by Nawal El Saadawi, Woman at Point Zero, El-Turk fashions a sung monologue by Firdaus, an Egyptian prostitute interviewed in prison the night before her execution.

