Watch Bon Iver's Justin Vernon teaming up with Prince's band, The Revolution

Following the death of Prince in 2016, his old band The Revolution announced that they were going to get back together to play all their old songs once again. However, while performing a recent hometown show in Minnesota, the group were joined onstage by indie-superstar Justin Vernon, better known as the brains behind Bon Iver.

AsConsequence Of Soundreports, whilst playing atMinneapolis' Rock The Garden festival, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon joined up with the group to pay tribute to the late music superstar.

Joining the group for a performance of 'Erotic City', the B-side to Prince's phenomenal 'Let's Go Crazy', Vernon took the mic and managed to pull of a rather decent tribute to the purple one.

Obviously Vernon's music is a little different to the sort of music Prince made, but we have to say, he held his own pretty well. Could there be a Bon Iver & The Revolution collaboration in the works? Unlikely, but we wouldn't be adverse to The Revolution joining up with some contemporary singers for a tribute album.

Check out some fan-shot footage of the onstage collaboration below.