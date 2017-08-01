Queens of the Stone Age cancel Outside Lands appearance, citing injury

Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their appearance atSan Francisco's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, with both the band and the festival confirming on Twitter that an injury has waylaid their scheduled performance on Saturday, August 12th.

Due to injury, Queens of the Stone Age's previously announced appearance August 12 at Outside Lands has been cancelled.

Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date. https://t.co/mPYv68KRod

The band's seventh studio album, Villains, is due for release on August 25th, with a North American tour kicking off a few weeks later on September 6th in Port Chester, NY.

They're also slated to appear at Riot Fest Chicago in mid-September and Foo Fighters' one-day CAL JAM 17 in October.

There's no word as of yet whether or not these performances will also be affected by the injury.