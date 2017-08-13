Newsvine

Taylor Swift: judge dismisses DJ's case against pop singer

Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 11:09 PM
Seeded on Sat Aug 12, 2017 11:09 PM
    Judge rules David Mueller failed to prove Taylor Swift personally set out to have him fired after 2013 photo opportunity

    A judge on Friday threw out a Denver radio host's case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their duelling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career.

    US District Judge William Martinez determined that the pop star could not be held liable because David Mueller failed to prove that she personally set out to have him fired after the 2013 photo op. His identical allegations against Swift's mother and her radio liaison will go to jurors for a verdict.

