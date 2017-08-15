Newsvine

Marion Polton

Marion Polton does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About There are no mistakes when drumming, only modifications. Articles: 0 Seeds: 191 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Demons and jumpsuits: Elvis Presley exhibition charts comeback era

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Marion Polton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONWeebly - Create a free website and a free blog
Seeded on Mon Aug 14, 2017 10:18 PM
    Discuss:

    O2 show will include more than 40 outfits he wore on stage during period when he struggled with depression and addiction

    More than 40 of Elvis Presley's trademark jumpsuits are to go on display for the first time in the UK for an exhibition focusing on his later, touring years.

    The three-month show at London's O2 will tell the story of Elvis between 1969 and 1977 his comeback years when he toured the US almost non-stop. They were also years in which he struggled with depression, obesity and an addiction to prescription drugs.

    Continue reading...

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor