Demons and jumpsuits: Elvis Presley exhibition charts comeback era

More than 40 of Elvis Presley's trademark jumpsuits are to go on display for the first time in the UK for an exhibition focusing on his later, touring years.

The three-month show at London's O2 will tell the story of Elvis between 1969 and 1977 his comeback years when he toured the US almost non-stop. They were also years in which he struggled with depression, obesity and an addiction to prescription drugs.

