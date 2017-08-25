Police send busker home to practice after butchering 'Wonderwall'

Those who seem to be much more learned than us often say Your harshest critic is always going to be yourself, but let's be fair, criticism from others always hurts much worse. So you can only imagine how a busker in the Danish city ofAalborg felt after police officers told him to go home and practice.

In a statement on theNordjyllands Politi web page titled Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you', police explained how the aspiring musician's dreams were crushed.

Last Thursday, August 17th, police encountered the man who was attempting to play Oasis' 1995 classic 'Wonderwall'. The guitarist played loudly, badly, and noisily, the statement read. He did not sound like Liam Gallagher.

The statement also says that police spoke to the busker sending him home to try and improve his chops. Showing off their incredibly snarky side, the police statement ended simply with the phrase Just because you can play 'Wonderwall' does not mean you should.

Of course, folks butchering 'Wonderwall' in public is so widespread that it has spawned its own brand of humour, with countless music fans deriding the track's popularity amongst buskers.

While we do have to spare a thought for the aspiring Liam Gallagher's feelings in the matter, we have to commend the Danish police for having the guts to do what we've always dreamed of doing.

Anyway, here's 'Wonderwall'.