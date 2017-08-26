Ice-T and Soledad O'Brien to Host Fox Special About the Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. Murders

Fox will investigate the murders of Tupac Shakur and ChristopherWallace, aka Biggie Smalls, in a new two-hour special on September 24 called Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?hosted by Soledad O'Brien and Ice-T. The true-crime documentary will be produced by Critical Content, who were also behind the specialThe Case Of: JonBent Ramseyon CBS. That special strongly