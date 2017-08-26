Taylor Swift denies Reputation release date is connected to the anniversary of the death of Kanye West's mother

Taylor Swift appeared to have some choice words for Kanye West in her new single, Look What You Made Me Do,but the singerhas denied speculation related to her upcoming album's release date and the anniversary of Donda West's death.Reputation is slated to arrive on November 10th, which falls on the 10-year anniversary of the death of West's mother.

In response, Swift's camp contends it's a mere coincidence. It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases, a publicist at Swift's label toldPeople. There is no correlation.

In Look What You Made Me Do, Swift appears to address her longtime feud with West during the song's opening verse.Don't like your titled stage/ The role you made me play, Swift sings, likely in reference to West'sSaint Pablo Tour stage setup.

Astute fans then connected the dots about the album's release date being the 10-year anniversary of Donda West's death following complications after plastic surgery. While many people said the connection was intentional, others said it was likely a reach.

Swift seemed to encourage the speculation during the run-up to Look What You Made Me Do with a series of social media clips featuring a snake.The imagery was seemingly in reference to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the rapper'scontroversial name-checkon his song Famous. Swift claimed no prior knowledge of the lyrics,but the truth was later exposed when Kim Kardashianleaked a phone call.

ok i was done complaining about taylor swift i felt gross n w/e and then i saw this n absolutely fuck taylor swift pic.twitter.com/ws9LYkmeFu

darcie (@333333333433333) August 25, 2017

>Death of Donda West- Nov 10

>Release date of Taylor Swift's Reputation- Nov 10

I dabble in pop culture pettiness for fun but this

Tim@CRX O-01 (@T1mco) August 25, 2017

why are ppl acting like taylor swift would intentionally release an album on the anniversary of donda west to get to kanye???

molly (@betweenjoy) August 25, 2017

That Taylor Swift x donda west conspiracy is such a reach lmfaoo. Y'all giving t-swizzle too much credit when she's not THAT creative

Los (@RichHomieChapo) August 25, 2017

