Wolf Alice: 'It's not the 90s. No one said: here's 10m and a bag of coke'

The stars of Michael Winterbottom's new semi-fictionalialised doc have resisted record label pigeonholes and are now embracing politics

Michael Winterbottom on touring with Wolf Alice: 'A horrific form of camping'

What's it like to be in a successful indie band in 2017? According to Michael Winterbottom's film On the Road which follows Wolf Alice around the UK, interweaving sexual encounters between two fictional characters it's a monotonous treadmill of mediocre experiences and fleeting laughs: a backstage jamming session to Paramore here, some hummus and Doritos there, a lot of acoustic sessions at regional radio stations and the occasional DJ set at a local disco. Forget the frenzied nihilism of Anton Newcombe in Dig! or the leather-clad excesses of just about any other rock doc: this is a band operating in the era after revenue from album sales has disappeared. Touring relentlessly demands a more conservative approach.

Related: Wolf Alice review wild things in their element

Continue reading