Newsvine

Marion Polton

Marion Polton does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About There are no mistakes when drumming, only modifications. Articles: 0 Seeds: 224 Comments: 0 Since: Feb 2016

Wolf Alice: 'It's not the 90s. No one said: here's 10m and a bag of coke'

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Marion Polton View Original Article: poltondrum90.wordpress.com
Seeded on Sat Sep 30, 2017 3:22 PM
    Discuss:

    The stars of Michael Winterbottom's new semi-fictionalialised doc have resisted record label pigeonholes and are now embracing politics

    Michael Winterbottom on touring with Wolf Alice: 'A horrific form of camping'

    What's it like to be in a successful indie band in 2017? According to Michael Winterbottom's film On the Road which follows Wolf Alice around the UK, interweaving sexual encounters between two fictional characters it's a monotonous treadmill of mediocre experiences and fleeting laughs: a backstage jamming session to Paramore here, some hummus and Doritos there, a lot of acoustic sessions at regional radio stations and the occasional DJ set at a local disco. Forget the frenzied nihilism of Anton Newcombe in Dig! or the leather-clad excesses of just about any other rock doc: this is a band operating in the era after revenue from album sales has disappeared. Touring relentlessly demands a more conservative approach.

    Related: Wolf Alice review wild things in their element

    Continue reading

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor